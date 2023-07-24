Papa John's Korea launches American style fried chicken brand

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Papa John's Korea has launched an American style fried chicken brand in South Korea as part of its plan to break into the country's competitive market, company officials said Monday.

Mama Chicken opened its first store in the Mapo district in western Seoul on Friday, according to the officials from Pjikorea Ltd., the local operator of the American pizza restaurant chain.

The brand aims to compete head-to-head in the market for the popular food with American-style Cajun fried chicken and chicken wings.

The brand plans to open its second store later this year and start a franchise business next year, with a long-term outlook of operating up to 1,000 stores nationwide by 2035.



view larger image Mama Chicken, the first store of Papa John's Korea's fried chicken brand, celebrates its opening in western Seoul on July 21, 2023, in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

