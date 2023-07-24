Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

POSCO Holdings Q2 net income down 55.6 pct to 800 bln won

10:42 July 24, 2023

SEOUL, July 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Holdings Inc. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 800 billion won (US$621.4 million), down 55.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 1.3 trillion won, down 38.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 12.6 percent to 20.1 trillion won.

The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 792.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK