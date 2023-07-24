(LEAD) Nuclear reactor in southern S. Korea comes to halt during electricity transmission test

(ATTN: ADDS nuclear safety commission's comment in last para)

YEONGGWANG, South Korea, July 24 (Yonhap) -- A reactor at the Hanbit Nuclear Power Plant in the southern county of Yeonggwang came to a halt Monday during a system test, officials said.

The stoppage of the 950,000-kilowatt Unit 2 reactor occurred at 11:56 a.m. when its turbine came to a stop, sending an abnormal signal during a test of a special protection system that prevents an electricity overload on the power transmission line.

The turbine's stoppage automatically led to the shutdown of the reactor.

"Currently, the reactor is in a stable condition, and its radiation remains at the normal level," authorities said, adding they will work to put the reactor back into operation after investigating the reason behind the stoppage.

The Nuclear Safety And Security Commission confirmed that no radiation leak or any other issues have been reported and said it plans to conduct an in-depth probe into what caused the incident by dispatching experts to the site.



view larger image The Unit 2 reactor at the Hanbit Nuclear Power Plant in the southern county of Yeonggwang (Yonhap)

