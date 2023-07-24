Reigning silver medalist Hwang Sun-woo advances to 200m freestyle final at worlds

By Yoo Jee-ho

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hwang Sun-woo advanced to the final in the 200-meter freestyle at the swimming world championships in Japan on Monday, keeping alive a bid for his second straight medal in the event.



view larger image Hwang Sun-woo of South Korea competes in the semifinals of the men's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

With a time of 1:45.07, Hwang finished third among 16 swimmers in the semifinals of the World Aquatics Championships in the port city of Fukuoka, with the top eight headed to Tuesday's final.

Hwang won silver in the 200m freestyle at last year's world championships in Budapest. The 20-year-old is trying to become the first South Korean swimmer to win medals at back-to-back world championships.

Only Park Tae-hwan, the 2007 and 2011 champion in the men's 400m freestyle, has won multiple world championships medals for South Korea so far.

Hwang almost didn't even make it to the semifinals. In the heats held earlier Monday, Hwang clocked 1:46.69 to tie two others for 13th place, finishing only one-hundredth of a second ahead of the 16th and final qualifier, Antonio Djakovic of Switzerland.

One other South Korean, Lee Ho-joon, finished sixth in the semifinals in 1:45.93.

Hwang and Lee are the first pair of South Korean teammates to advance to a world championships final together.

