N. Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an apparent ballistic missile into the East Sea late Monday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The North's latest missile launch comes as a nuclear-powered U.S. submarine, USS Annapolis, arrived at a naval base in South Korea's southern island of Jeju as part of efforts to bolster joint deterrence against North Korea's evolving threats.

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday, followed by multiple cruise missile launches on Saturday.

The military is analyzing the North's latest missile launch to determine the exact type of the missile fired, according to the JCS.



view larger image North Korea fires a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on July 12, 2023, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guided the launch. The missile flew 1,001 kilometers for 4,491 seconds at a maximum altitude of 6,648 km before splashing into the East Sea, the North said. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)



(END)