(2nd LD) N. Korea remains unresponsive to inquiries about U.S. service member in custody: state dept.

(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks from a White House spokesperson in last 3 paras; ADDS photo)

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States has not had any substantive response from North Korea about the safety of a U.S. service member who crossed the inter-Korean border into the reclusive state last week, a state department spokesperson said Monday.

Matthew Miller also said the North has not responded to any requests, including those from United Nations Command (UNC), to confirm the whereabouts or well-being of the U.S. soldier.

"It is my understanding that there have been no new communication since last week. communications that happened in the early days," the department spokesperson told a daily press briefing when asked if there has been any communication with North Korea.



view larger image State Department Press Secretary Matthew Miller is seen answering questions during a daily press briefing at the department in Washington on July 24, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonhap)

The U.S. service member, identified as Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King, crossed the military demarcation line at the Joint Security Area in the demilitarized zone on Tuesday.

The deputy commander of the UNC was earlier reported as saying that a "conversation has commenced" with North Korea over Pvt. King.

Miller dismissed reports that the North has responded to UNC's messages.

"I think the reports may have resulted from a misinterpretation of the UN Command's original statement, but I will leave it to them to discuss the details of that. But I'm not aware of any new communications, other than those that happened in the very early hours or early days after he (King) went across the border," he said.

"On the UN side, my understanding is that the North Koreans acknowledged they received the message. I'll let you decide whether that constitutes an actual response or not," added Miller. "On our side, as I said last week, we have a number of channels through which we are able to send messages to them. We have delivered the messages to North Korea, but we have as yet not received a response."

Meanwhile, North Korea continued to make missile provocations, firing two ballistic missiles into the East Sea late Monday evening (Korea time).

Miller urged Pyongyang to refrain from further escalation and to engage in dialogue instead.

"We would once again urge the DPRK to refrain from escalatory actions," he said when asked about the North's latest missile launches, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We remain committed to diplomacy and reiterate our interest in dialogue with North Korea without preconditions, but as is the case in our communications with respect to Private King, we have made our position clear and have not received any kind of substantive response from North Korea," he added.



view larger image White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is seen answering questions during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on July 24, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonhap)

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre highlighted the threat North Korea's missile launches pose to regional security, while reaffirming U.S. commitment to the defense of its allies in the region.

"We certainly condemn the DPRK's ballistic missile launches. These launches are in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and the international community," she told a White House press briefing.

"We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on the DPRK to engage in dialogue. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad," she added, referring to South Korea by its official name.

bdk@yna.co.kr

(END)