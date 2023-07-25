Go to Contents
06:58 July 25, 2023

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon calls for change in student human rights ordinance (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 64 heroes who protected S. Korea with blood return (Kookmin Daily)
-- Reserves of rare earth elements at only 42 pct of target (Donga Ilbo)
-- Teacher who became victim had to appear in court again (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Schools to be allowed to ask problematic students to leave classroom, write discipline essays (Segye Times)
-- New York demands responsibility from students as it protects their rights (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows revision of ordinance that violates teachers' rights (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- President emphasizes rights of teachers, says students' human rights ordinance is irrational (Hankyoreh)
-- Germany's 'total care' protects both children, mothers by allowing anonymous consulting, births (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trust collapses in society as everyone engages in 'K-overcharge' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Twitter to become 'super app'; big bang of global social media (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Another U.S. nuclear sub visits South Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon calls to revise student rights ordinance to protect teachers (Korea Herald)
-- Teachers demoralized by indiscriminate reporting of child abuse (Korea Times)
(END)

