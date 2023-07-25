Seoul shares tad higher late Tue. morning

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly higher late Tuesday morning as investors await the U.S. interest rate decision and earnings reports of major tech firms.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 3.80 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,632.33 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened a tad higher and had moved within a tight range, as strong buying by individuals offset foreign selling.

Eyes are on the Federal Reserve's two-day rate-setting meeting starting Tuesday (local time), and quarterly corporate reports by tech giant Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and other firms set to be released later this week.

Large-cap shares traded mixed on the Seoul bourse.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.57 percent, and SK hynix sank 1.23 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.67 percent, while LG Chem climbed 2.81 percent.

POSCO Holdings surged 2.02 percent and POSCO Future M soared 6.46 percent.

Carmakers rose, with top automaker Hyundai Motor rising 0.4 percent and Kia going up 0.84 percent.

But major bio firm Samsung Biologics decreased 0.4 percent, and Celltrion retreated 0.95 percent.

Internet giant Naver lost 1.67 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, tumbled 1.91 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,280.60 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.7 won from the previous session's close.

