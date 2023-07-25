(LEAD) Record amount of drugs seized in S. Korea in H1: customs agency

(ATTN: ADDS more details in last 3 paras; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's customs agency said Tuesday it has captured a record amount of drugs in the first half of this year, enough to be used by more than 5 million people.

The amount of illegal drugs seized at borders jumped 39 percent on-year to 329 kilograms during the January-June period, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service (KCS).

It is the largest ever figure for any first six months of a year, and the confiscated amount this year can be used by 5.05 million people at the same time.

But the number of smuggling attempts fell 12 percent on-year to 325 cases, as the average volume involved in a single case has grown, the agency added.

The growth in drug smuggling came as South Korea tightened its border control, coupled with the growing demand for narcotics here and the subsequent rising prices, the KCS said.

Of the 325 cases, 45.8 percent, or 149 cases, were carried out through international mail, followed by express cargo with 92 cases and air travelers with 81.

By type, methamphetamine accounted for 42.5 percent of the drugs seized, followed by hemp with 25.2 percent and ketamine with 7.3 percent.

By origin, the United States and Thailand accounted for 24.3 percent of the volume, or 80 kg, each, followed by Laos with 11.85 percent and Vietnam with 9.7 percent. China accounted for 5.8 percent, or 19 kg, the data showed.

The amount departing from Southeast Asian nations, also including Malaysia, has especially posted a sharp increase due partly to the agency's joint crackdown operations with Thailand.

"Illegal drugs pose a threat to the everyday lives of the people, as we've found two smuggling attempts per day on average. We will prioritize protecting the people from illegal drugs by making all-out efforts," KCS chief Ko Kwang-hyo said.



view larger image A drug-sniffing dog checks a suitcase at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on July 25, 2023, during a demonstration in relation to the Korea Customs Service's campaign to prevent drug smuggling. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

