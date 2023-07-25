KB Financial Group Q2 net profit up 20.8 pct to 1.5 tln won

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 1.5 trillion won (US$1.2 billion), up 20.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 2.05 trillion won, up 37.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 35.1 percent to 15.9 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.35 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

