S. Korean Marine Corps to stage 1st allied drills on U.S. mainland next month

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Marine Corps plans to send dozens of its personnel to join its first allied drills on the U.S. mainland slated to kick off next month, its officials said Tuesday, amid the armed service's efforts to expand training opportunities overseas.

Some 50 Marines will participate in a U.S. Marine Corps training program set to take place in the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command in Twentynine Palms, California, from Aug. 2 through Aug. 29, according to the officials.

South Korean Marines previously joined a multinational exercise in Hawaii, but next month's program would mark its first training on the mainland.

The combined training includes live-fire drills and urban combat training.

The Marine Corps has engaged in a set of overseas training events in recent years, including the ongoing Exercise Talisman Sabre biennially led by Australia and the United States.



view larger image This photo, taken on March 29, 2023, shows troops engaging in the South Korea-U.S. Ssangyong amphibious landing exercise in Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

