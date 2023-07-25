Hwang Sun-woo wins bronze in 200m freestyle at swimming worlds

By Yoo Jee-ho

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Hwang Sun-woo captured the bronze medal in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the world championships in Japan on Tuesday.

Hwang touched the pad in the new national record time of 1:44.42 for his second straight medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.

Hwang, 20, won silver behind Popovici at last year's world championships in Budapest.

Hwang is the first South Korean to win a medal at back-to-back world swimming championships. He also joins Park Tae-hwan, a three-time medalist, as the only South Korean swimmers with multiple world championships medals.



