Lee Ho-joon takes away valuable lessons from 1st final at swimming worlds

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 25 (Yonhap) -- He may have come up well short of a medal, but South Korean swimmer Lee Ho-joon still took home some valuable lessons from his first appearance in a final at a world championships.

Lee finished sixth in the men's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan on Tuesday, with a time of 1:46.04.



His countryman, Hwang Sun-woo, won the bronze medal with a new national record time of 1:44.42 and will deservedly get the spotlight and accolades. But not all was lost on Lee in this race, either.

"I was worried that I was going to post a bad time, and I needed every bit of my mental fortitude to get to the finish," Lee said. "I think this experience will help me a great deal at the Asian Games this year and the Olympics next year."

Lee and Hwang were the first set of South Korean teammates to race in the same final of a swimming race at world championships.

Competing in Lane 7, Lee said he was trying to keep pace with Tom Dean, the eventual silver medalist who swam in Lane 6.



"I figured Dean would go really fast, but I wasn't that far behind him midway through," Lee said. "Though I am not entirely happy with my time, I learned quite a bit. I had my doubts that maybe I wouldn't be good enough to even be in the final, but I learned here that it's not over until it's over."

Lee said while he's pleased with his growth, he still has a long way to go.

"During the Olympic season, everyone improves their records, and I have to address my shortcomings as well," Lee said. "I think this competition has been great in so many aspects."

