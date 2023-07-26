SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Impeachment of interior minister rejected; minister not brought to account for crowd crush (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Impeachment of interior minister unanimously rejected (Kookmin Daily)
-- Malicious complaints from parents to be defined as infringement on teachers' authority (Donga Ilbo)
-- Impeachment of interior minister unanimously rejected; minister reinstated (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Constitutional Court unanimously rejects impeachment of interior minister (Segye Times)
-- Giant opposition bloc creates 167-day security vacuum with impeachment (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Political impeachment' unanimously rejected by Constitutional Court (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Impeachment of Lee Sang-min rejected; bereaved families of victims protest (Hankyoreh)
-- Court rejects impeachment of Lee Sang-min, saying he cannot be held responsible for Itaewon tragedy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung's first wearable robot to change health care market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Shares of companies connected to secondary battery skyrocket (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung is losing ground in key businesses (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korean economy grows 0.6 pct in Q2 (Korea Herald)
-- Constitutional Court rejects impeachment of safety minister (Korea Times)
