Man dies after struck by train, causing delays in subway, KTX operations

08:24 July 26, 2023

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- A man was struck by a train and died Wednesday after he illegally entered railway tracks near Seoul's Gasan Digital Complex Station, causing delays in subway and KTX train operations for two hours, officials said.

The unidentified man got onto the KTX railway tracks near the subway station in southwestern Seoul at 5:30 a.m. and then was killed when he was struck by the train, according to police and railway officials.

Subway trains on both directions of Line 1 and some KTX trains were delayed in the aftermath of the accident.

