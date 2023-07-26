Amorepacific turns to black in Q2

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 19.3 billion won (US$15.1 million), shifting from a loss of 37.2 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 5.9 billion, compared with a loss of 19.5 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 0 percent to 945.4 billion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 31.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

