LG Display remains in red in Q2

13:36 July 26, 2023

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 698.8 billion won (US$546.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 881.5 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 488.3 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 15.5 percent to 4.73 trillion won.

The operating loss was 8.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
