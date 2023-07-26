Go to Contents
Hyundai Motor Q2 net profit up 8.5 pct to 3.34 tln won

13:54 July 26, 2023

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 3.34 trillion won (US$2.6 billion), up 8.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 4.23 trillion won, up 42.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 17.4 percent to 42.24 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 3.24 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
