Samsung Electro-Mechanics Q2 net income down 57.8 pct to 119.4 bln won

14:13 July 26, 2023

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 119.4 billion won (US$93.4 million), down 57.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 43.1 percent on-year to 205 billion won. Sales decreased 9.6 percent to 2.22 trillion won.

The operating profit was 6.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
