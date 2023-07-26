Police tracking suspect behind another murder threat at Sillim Station

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Another internet post threatening to kill women near Sillim Station had been uploaded, sending police to hunt the writer, officials said Wednesday.

The post threatening to "rape and murder women near Sillim Station" was uploaded on an internet community around 10 p.m. the previous day, according to police officials. It was later deleted.

Upon receiving a report, police immediately sent 11 patrol vehicles to search the area but found no signs of the threatened crime.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is currently tracking the writer.

It marks the second consecutive murder threat near Sillim Station after a 33-year-old man went on a stabbing rampage in the area last Friday, killing one person and wounding three others.

On Tuesday, police put a 20-something man under emergency detention on suspicions of uploading an online post the previous day threatening to "kill 20 women at Sillim Station on the 26th day (of July)."

The suspect turned himself in to the police, and officials plan to seek an arrest warrant for him Wednesday.



view larger image Flowers, beverages and messages of condolences lie on an alley near Sillim Station on July 22, 2023, where a man was killed and three others wounded in a stabbing rampage a day before. (Yonhap)

