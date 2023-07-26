GS Engineering & Construction shifts to loss in Q2

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 279.7 billion won (US$218.8 million), turning from a profit of 179.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 413.9 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 164.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 14.7 percent to 3.49 trillion won.

The loss was 63.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)