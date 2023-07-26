KOICA partners with U.S., Japanese agencies for Ghana health care support project

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas aid agency said Wednesday it has partnered with its United States and Japanese counterparts to provide joint assistance to Ghana in improving the country's public health care program.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) said it has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to jointly invest in the project on improving primary health care and global health security in the northern region of Ghana.

KOICA will invest approximately US$23 million to expand medical access for low-income families and provide health care services, including programs for maternal and child health, nutrition and infectious diseases.

According to KOICA, USAID has pledged to invest $135 million and JICA will invest its technical and financial resources in the program.

The MOC was signed by Lim Jung-taek, South Korea's ambassador to Ghana, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Virginia Palmer and Mochizuki Hisanobu, respectively, at a ceremony in the Ghanaian capital of Accra.

The agreement marks the first joint project among the aid agencies of the three countries.

"The three countries' shared commitment will improve primary health care and strengthen global health security defenses in Ghana against current and future pandemic threats," KOICA said in a press release.



