Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Doosan Bobcat Q2 net income up 119.1 pct to 308 bln won

15:34 July 26, 2023

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 308 billion won (US$241.7 million), up 119.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 466.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 309.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 20.5 percent to 2.67 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 243.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK