Doosan Bobcat Q2 net income up 119.1 pct to 308 bln won

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 308 billion won (US$241.7 million), up 119.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 466.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 309.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 20.5 percent to 2.67 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 243.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

