HL Mando Q2 net profit up 26 pct to 48.9 bln won

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- HL Mando Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 48.9 billion won (US$38.4 million), up 26 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 77 billion won, up 68.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 24.3 percent to 2.08 trillion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 53.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)