Samsung Biologics Q2 net profit up 21.6 pct to 184.9 bln won

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 184.9 billion won (US$145.1 million), up 21.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 253.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 169.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 33 percent to 866.2 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 171.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)