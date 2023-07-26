Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

BNK Financial Group Q2 net income down 10.3 pct to 214.9 bln won

17:29 July 26, 2023

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 214.9 billion won (US$168.7 million), down 10.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 279.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 327.4 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 26.6 percent to 2.3 trillion won.

The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 217.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK