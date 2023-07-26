BNK Financial Group Q2 net income down 10.3 pct to 214.9 bln won

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 214.9 billion won (US$168.7 million), down 10.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 279.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 327.4 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 26.6 percent to 2.3 trillion won.

The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 217.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

