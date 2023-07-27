Highlights of tax code revisions

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the highlights of the tax code revisions unveiled Thursday, focusing on bolstering tax cuts for businesses and easing burdens of the low- and middle-income groups.



Revitalizing the economy by promoting exports, investment, domestic consumption

- Promoting investment, employment

- Enhancing corporate competitiveness

- Vitalizing startups, venture investment



Recovering the livelihoods of people by easing tax burden

- Offering tax reductions to the low-income bracket, middle class

- Supporting small businesses and SMEs



Preparing for the future by overcoming structural challenges, including population, regional issues

- Aiding marriage, birth, child care

- Assisting young adults' savings, people's preparation for retirement

- Pursuing balanced growth among regions



Building a taxpayer-friendly environment, improving fairness

- Protecting the rights of taxpayers

- Strengthening monitoring of tax evasion

- Improving tax fairness

(END)