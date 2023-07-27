N. Korea holds military parade to mark armistice anniversary: source

By Chae Yun-hwan

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea conducted a military parade in Pyongyang on Thursday to mark the 70th anniversary of the signing of the 1950-53 Korean War armistice, celebrated in the country as Victory Day, an informed source said.

The event commenced following a pre-parade ceremony that began at 8:00 p.m., the source said, without elaborating.

It was not immediately known whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the parade. The reclusive regime has traditionally used such events to display major new weapons and foster internal unity.

In the run-up to the parade, media outlets cited analyses of commercial satellite imagery that indicated the mobilization of troops and equipment for apparent rehearsals.

Signs had also been detected of the North gearing up for a nighttime air show featuring combat aircraft and other assets, according to a source.



view larger image This file photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Feb. 9, 2023, shows the North staging a military parade in Pyongyang the previous day to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea) (Yonhap)

To commemorate the landmark anniversary, the North has invited senior delegations from Beijing and Moscow, which backed Pyongyang during the three-year Cold War conflict.

A Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and a Chinese delegation led by Li Hongzhong, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), arrived in Pyongyang this week to take part in the anniversary events, according to the North's state media.

Kim attended an arms exhibition with Shoigu in Pyongyang on Wednesday, which showcased a variety of new weaponry, including an unmanned aircraft that appeared to be modeled after the U.S. surveillance aircraft Global Hawk.

The two sides also held separate talks on defense issues.

The North's leader also met with Li the same day, during which the CCP official delivered a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping, state media reported.



view larger image North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R, front), alongside Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (L, front), visits a weaponry exhibition in Pyongyang on July 26, 2023, to celebrate the 70th anniversary the next day of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

The parade came as the recalcitrant regime has been doubling down on its weapons development programs, lambasting what it calls the U.S.' "hostile" policy against the country.

Observers expect the parade may showcase intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles, as well as Hwasal-1 and Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles.

"Haeil" underwater nuclear attack drones and Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warheads could also be featured, they said.

Since Kim took power following his father's death in late 2011, his regime has staged 14 military parades, including the latest one.

The last parade was held in February to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces. The country displayed a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM for the first time during the parade.

