Chinese teen swimming sensation calls S. Korean rival 'my idol'

By Yoo Jee-h

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 26 (Yonhap) -- At every opportunity so far at the world swimming championships in Japan, South Korean swimming star Hwang Sun-woo has spoken glowingly of his up-and-coming Chinese rival, Pan Zhanle. Despite their language barrier, the two seem to have easygoing vibes between them, making sure to high-five or tap each other whenever they cross paths at the pool.

Welcome to the latest mutual admiration society in swimming.



view larger image Pan Zhanle of China competes in the semifinals of the men's 200-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

"First of all, we are good friends. Second, we are competitors," Pan, 18, said through an interpreter Wednesday after qualifying for the final in the men's 100-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka. "He and David Popovici are my targets, my idols. I'd like to compete with them."

Pan was referring to the Romanian star who owns the 100m freestyle world record with 46.86 seconds. But Pan beat Popovici in the semifinals, as he ranked third with 47.61 seconds and Popovici was in fifth at 47.66 seconds.

Hwang missed the boat by 0.02 second, finishing in ninth place in 48.08 seconds.

It was a different story for the 200m freestyle earlier in the week. Hwang won the bronze medal for his second straight world championships medal, while Pan was knocked out in the semifinals, despite arriving in Fukuoka with the world's second-best 200m freestyle time, right behind Hwang, at 1:44.65.

Hwang said at the time it was "a shame" that Pan didn't make the final. Pan acknowledged Wednesday he prefers the 100m race and he doesn't yet have enough know-how to compete in the 200m.



view larger image In this Reuters photo, Pan Zhanle of China takes a start in the semifinals of the men's 100-meter freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 26, 2023. (Yonhap)

He clearly knows what he's doing in the 100m, though. Pan broke Hwang's Asian record in that race by 0.34 second in May this year, winning the Chinese national title in 47.22 seconds.

"The Asian record can always be broken by any other swimmer," Pan said.

Though Hwang and Pan both competed in the 100m and 200m freestyle races, they never once swam in the same heat. They will almost certainly end up in the same pool at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, this fall, with the two expected to duel for gold medals in those freestyle events. Pan will have the support of partisan fans behind him and has the familiarity factor on his side -- he broke Hwang's record in the same Hangzhou pool that will hold Asian Games races.

"I will swim my best," Pan said. "And our friendship will continue."

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)