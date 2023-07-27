Go to Contents
07:03 July 27, 2023

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Presidential office to tighten regulations on road occupation, nighttime rallies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Returning after 73 years: 'rest in peace in your fatherland you defended' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't pushes to restrict road occupation protests during rush hour, from 5-8 p.m. (Donga Ilbo)
-- 7 fallen soldiers embraced in fatherland (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Rallies, road occupation during rush hour to be restricted (Segye Times)
-- Russian defense minister travels to Pyongyang, adds to suspicion of weapons trade (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Extreme weather, coupled with war, fuels fears of food supply chain collapse (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Presidential office presses ahead with tightening rules on rallies (Hankyoreh)
-- Remains of 7 S. Korean soldiers return after 73 years (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Stronger Samsung foldable smartphone 'stops competitors from giving chase' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Galaxy Z5 unveiled: 'new standard for foldable smartphones' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- French Korean war veteran recalls day the guns fell silent (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korean POWs still held in NK, 70 years after armistice (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung adds flexibility to new foldable smartphones (Korea Times)
(END)

