SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 27.



Korean-language dailies

-- Presidential office to tighten regulations on road occupation, nighttime rallies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Returning after 73 years: 'rest in peace in your fatherland you defended' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't pushes to restrict road occupation protests during rush hour, from 5-8 p.m. (Donga Ilbo)

-- 7 fallen soldiers embraced in fatherland (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Rallies, road occupation during rush hour to be restricted (Segye Times)

-- Russian defense minister travels to Pyongyang, adds to suspicion of weapons trade (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Extreme weather, coupled with war, fuels fears of food supply chain collapse (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Presidential office presses ahead with tightening rules on rallies (Hankyoreh)

-- Remains of 7 S. Korean soldiers return after 73 years (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Stronger Samsung foldable smartphone 'stops competitors from giving chase' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Galaxy Z5 unveiled: 'new standard for foldable smartphones' (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- French Korean war veteran recalls day the guns fell silent (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- South Korean POWs still held in NK, 70 years after armistice (Korea Herald)

-- Samsung adds flexibility to new foldable smartphones (Korea Times)

(END)