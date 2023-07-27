LG Energy Solution Q2 net profit up 417.4 pct to 465.1 bln won

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 465.1 billion won (US$364.9 million), up 417.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 460.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 195.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 73 percent to 8.77 trillion won.

The operating profit was 29.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

