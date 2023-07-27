Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Q2 net income down 84.5 pct to 1.72 tln won

08:58 July 27, 2023

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 1.72 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), down 84.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 668.5 billion won, down 95.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 22.3 percent to 60 trillion won.

The operating profit was 78.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK