Daewoo Engineering & Construction Q2 net profit up 321.7 pct to 204.1 bln won

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 204.1 billion won (US$160.1 million), up 321.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 152 percent on-year to 217.7 billion won. Revenue increased 34 percent to 3.27 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 129.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

