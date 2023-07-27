N.K. leader meets with Russian defense minister ahead of key anniversary

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is visiting Pyongyang to attend celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the 1950-53 Korean War, state media said Thursday.

Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for a three-day visit to attend commemorative events marking one of the North's key anniversaries on July 27, which the North refers to as Victory Day.

Despite maintaining strict border restrictions since 2020 to contain the pandemic, the reclusive state has invited delegations from China and Russia, which share strong ties with the North, the first invitation of official foreign guests in over three years.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 27, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a meeting in Pyongyang the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

During the meeting that took place Wednesday, Kim and Shoigu discussed security and defense issues in a "cordial atmosphere overflowing with militant friendship" and "reached a consensus of view on them," according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The KCNA reported that Shoigu gave Kim a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It added the meeting served as an occasion to further strengthen their bilateral ties amid "the ever-changing regional and international security environment."

North Korea has been strengthening its ties with Russia despite international condemnation of Moscow's war with Ukraine, amid allegations that Pyongyang has provided arms to Moscow for use in the war.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 27, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) meeting with a Russian military delegation led by Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)