(LEAD) N.K. leader visits arms exhibition with Russian delegation ahead of armistice anniversary

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS more details, photos)

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited an arms exhibition showcasing the country's latest weaponry with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is visiting Pyongyang to attend celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War, state media said Thursday.

Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for a three-day visit to attend commemorative events marking one of the North's key anniversaries on July 27, which the North refers to as Victory Day.

Despite maintaining strict border restrictions since 2020 to contain the pandemic, the reclusive state has invited delegations from China and Russia, which share strong ties with the North, in a rare invitation of official foreign guests since the COVID-19 breakout.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 27, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attending an arms exhibition in Pyongyang the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

Kim and Shoigu visited the "Weaponry Exhibition-2023" event showcasing new weapons and equipment on Wednesday, accompanied by key Pyongyang officials, including Premier Kim Tok-hun and Jo Yong-won, secretary for organizations affairs at the ruling Workers' Party, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

During their visit, Kim introduced weapons the North has produced under its national defense development plan and shared his views on the "worldwide trend of weaponry development and its strategy" and security agenda facing the two countries.

According to the KCNA, Kim expressed his views on "the issues of mutual concern in the struggle to safeguard the sovereignty, development and interests of the two countries" from "the high-handed and arbitrary practices of the imperialists."

Photos released by state media showed various weapons on display, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) as well as unmanned aircraft that appeared to be modeled after the U.S. surveillance aircraft Global Hawk.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 27, 2023, shows an arms exhibition in Pyongyang the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

Kim and Shoigu held a separate meeting the same day, where they discussed defense issues in a "cordial atmosphere overflowing with militant friendship." The KCNA said the two sides "reached a consensus" on their views on the topics discussed.

The KCNA reported that Shoigu gave Kim a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It added the meeting served as an occasion to further strengthen their bilateral ties amid "the ever-changing regional and international security environment."

North Korea has been strengthening its ties with Russia despite international condemnation of Moscow's war with Ukraine, amid allegations that Pyongyang has provided arms to Moscow for use in the war.

Despite economic hardships and global criticism of its nuclear and missile development programs, the North has also continued to pursue its military ambition, firing a Hwasong-18 ICBM in the latest provocation this month.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 27, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a meeting in Pyongyang the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)