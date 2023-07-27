(2nd LD) N.K. leader greets Russian, Chinese delegates on occasion of armistice anniversary

(ATTN: CHANGES slug, headline, lead; COMBINES earlier story slugged N Korea-Chinese delegation; UPDATES with more details; RESTRUCTURES)

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met with official Russian and Chinese delegations that are visiting Pyongyang to attend celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the armistice of the 1950-53 Korean War, state media said Thursday.

Russia's military delegation, led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and China's party-government delegation, led by Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong, arrived in Pyongyang this week to attend events marking the landmark anniversary on July 27, which the North refers to as Victory Day.

The visits by the delegations from the two countries, which share strong ties with the North, marked a rare invitation of foreign guests given that the reclusive state has maintained strict border restrictions since the COVID-19 breakout.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 27, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attending an arms exhibition in Pyongyang the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

On Wednesday, Kim and Shoigu visited the "Weaponry Exhibition-2023" event showcasing new weapons and equipment, accompanied by key Pyongyang officials, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

During their visit, Kim introduced weapons the North has produced under its national defense development plan and shared his views on the "worldwide trend of weaponry development and its strategy" and security agenda facing the two countries.

According to the KCNA, Kim expressed his views on "the issues of mutual concern in the struggle to safeguard the sovereignty, development and interests of the two countries" from "the high-handed and arbitrary practices of the imperialists."

Photos released by state media showed various weapons on display, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) as well as unmanned aircraft that appeared to be modeled after the U.S. surveillance aircraft Global Hawk.



view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 27, 2023, shows an arms exhibition in Pyongyang the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

Kim and Shoigu held a separate meeting the same day, where they discussed defense issues in a "cordial atmosphere overflowing with militant friendship." The KCNA said the two sides "reached a consensus" on their views on the topics discussed.

The meeting has raised speculation that the two sides may have discussed the provision of North Korean weapons to Russia.

North Korea has been strengthening its ties with Russia despite international condemnation of Moscow's war with Ukraine, amid allegations that Pyongyang has provided arms to Moscow for use in the war.

The KCNA also reported that Shoigu gave Kim a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It added the meeting served as an occasion to further strengthen their bilateral ties amid "the ever-changing regional and international security environment."

view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 27, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shaking hands with Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a meeting in Pyongyang the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

At midnight, the North Korean leader attended a performance ceremony marking Victory Day with the Chinese and Russian delegations.

Prior to the event, Kim met separately with the Chinese guests that arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Li gave Kim a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping, the KCNA said, without providing details.

Upon receiving the letter, Kim said Beijing delegation's visit reflects Xi's "will to attach great importance to the DPRK-China friendship" and vowed to bolster ties with the "fraternal Chinese people."

DPRK refers to the North's official name.

Observers said North Korea apparently aims to use its celebrations to publicly show off its close ties with China and Russia in the face of strengthened defense cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan against Pyongyang's provocations.

Despite economic hardships and global criticism of its nuclear and missile development programs, the North has also continued to pursue its military ambitions, firing a Hwasong-18 ICBM in the latest provocation this month.

The North is expected to hold a large-scale military parade to mark the July 27 anniversary.

view larger image This photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 27, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) attending a performance ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, which the North celebrates as Victory Day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

