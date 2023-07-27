Samsung SDS Q2 net profit down 37.4 pct to 170.5 bln won

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 170.5 billion won (US$134 million), down 37.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 206.4 billion won, down 23.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 28.4 percent to 3.29 trillion won.

The operating profit was 1.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

