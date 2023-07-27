Samsung Engineering Q2 net profit up 80.1 pct to 251.4 bln won

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 251.4 billion won (US$197.9 million), up 80.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 124.5 percent on-year to 344.5 billion won. Sales increased 11.7 percent to 2.78 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 151.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

