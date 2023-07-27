Go to Contents
Kia Q2 net profit up 49.8 pct to 2.81 tln won

14:03 July 27, 2023

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 2.81 trillion won (US$2.2 billion), up 49.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 3.4 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 2.23 trillion won a year ago. Sales rose 20 percent to 26.24 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 2.45 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
