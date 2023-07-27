Stabbing rampage suspect searched internet for 'random Hong Kong murder': police

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The suspect in last week's fatal stabbing rampage in Seoul has a history of searching the internet last month with a query of "random Hong Kong murder," police officials said.

The Seoul Gwanak Police Station investigating the suspect, Cho Seon, 33, said an analysis of his internet history has shown that he made a search with the phrase on the internet in early June.

Police suspect Cho was searching for information on the fatal knife attack in a Hong Kong mall on June 2 by a man with a history of mental illness. Two women in their 20s were killed in the random attack.

The police officials said they were looking into whether Cho's internet search had anything to do with his crime, as well as the reason why he looked up the information.

Cho was formally arrested Sunday on charges of murder after going on a stabbing rampage near Sillim Station in southwestern Seoul two days earlier. A man in his 20s was stabbed to death, while three others were wounded in the random attack.

He told the press that "extreme hardship" drove him to commit the crime, while the police quoted him as telling them that he "wanted to make other people miserable" because his life was miserable.

The police made his name, age and photos public the previous day in recognition of the seriousness of his crime.

Officials said Cho's internet history also included searches for "forced hospitalization at a mental institution," "mental hospital escape" and "mental institution hospitalization costs."

The police said Cho has no records of having received mental treatment, at least not since early 2013.

They plan to refer Cho to the prosecution Friday to be investigated further and potentially indicted.



