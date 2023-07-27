DL E&C Q2 net profit down 69.4 pct to 35.5 bln won

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- DL E&C Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 35.5 billion won (US$27.8 million), down 69.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 71.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 134.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5 percent to 1.97 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 73.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

