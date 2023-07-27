SKBP 84,000 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL16490 UP1330
LOTTE TOUR 9,770 UP 530
LG Uplus 10,160 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,500 UP 1,300
KT&G 84,000 UP 1,200
Doosan Enerbility 16,860 UP 140
Doosanfc 24,550 DN 950
LG Display 13,520 UP 180
Kangwonland 16,010 UP 1,080
NAVER 211,500 UP 13,800
Kakao 50,600 UP 2,800
NCsoft 271,500 UP 11,000
kakaopay 50,800 UP 3,700
KIWOOM 98,500 UP 6,000
Hanwha Ocean 42,150 DN 1,150
DWEC 4,225 UP 90
SK ie technology 99,500 DN 9,100
KEPCO KPS 32,950 UP 700
KEPCO E&C 70,900 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 35,150 UP 1,750
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 42,300 UP 1,350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,400 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 117,500 UP 1,200
Celltrion 144,100 UP 1,700
TKG Huchems 21,950 0
JB Financial Group 8,730 UP 260
DAEWOONG PHARM 95,900 UP 2,700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,600 UP 3,800
KIH 48,850 UP 1,350
GS 38,200 UP 650
LIG Nex1 75,300 DN 1,300
Fila Holdings 38,800 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 177,200 DN 3,900
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,200 UP 1,800
HANWHA LIFE 2,365 UP 45
FOOSUNG 12,530 DN 80
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,450 DN 1,260
SK Innovation 187,000 DN 17,500
POONGSAN 39,050 UP 200
(MORE)
