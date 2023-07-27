The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

Gov't to ease tax burden for bio, entertainment firms, low-income bracket

SEOUL -- South Korea unveiled its tax code revision bill Thursday, focusing on providing tax cuts for businesses and reducing financial burdens for the people to counter a prolonged slowdown and revive economic vitality.

But the latest tax-cut measures will likely stir up concerns over falling tax revenue. In the first five months of 2023, tax revenue decreased by 36.4 trillion won compared with the previous year, due mainly to weak corporate earnings.

-----------------

Yoon pays respects to fallen soldiers at U.N. cemetery in Busan

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan on Thursday where he paid tribute to fallen soldiers and marked the 70th anniversary of the armistice agreement that ended fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Yoon was accompanied by first lady Kim Keon Hee and visiting dignitaries from countries that fought alongside South Korea under the U.N. flag, including New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro, Luxembourgish Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, Australian Minister for Veterans' Affairs Matt Keogh and French Secretary of State for Veterans and Remembrance Patricia Miralles.

-----------------

S. Korea to proactively support firms joining Ukraine's rebuilding projects

SEOUL -- The South Korean government said Thursday it will spare no effort to support local companies seeking to engage in upcoming reconstruction projects in the war-torn Ukraine.

"The government is spearheading nationwide initiatives to have South Korean companies participate in Ukraine's reconstruction projects," First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun said during a meeting with related bodies.

-----------------

(3rd LD) Samsung Q2 profit down 95 pct amid chip oversupply, weaker demand, sees improvement in H2

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported a 95 percent fall in second-quarter operating profit, as macroeconomic woes have taken a toll on demand for chips used in electronic gadgets from mobile phones to computers to cars.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker logged a profit of 668.5 billion won (US$525.8 million) for the April-June period, the lowest in 14 years. It went significantly down from the 14.1 trillion won it reported a year ago.

------------------

(3rd LD) Samsung SDI Q2 profit up 5 pct on solid EV demand

SEOUL -- Samsung SDI Co. said Thursday its second-quarter operating income rose 4.9 percent from a year earlier, buoyed by solid demand in its premium electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Operating profit reached 450.2 billion won (US$354.7 million) in the April-June period, compared with 429 billion won the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

-----------------

(3rd LD) LG Energy Solution's profit more than doubles in Q2

SEOUL -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES) said Thursday its second-quarter operating profit more than doubled from a year earlier, driven by the continued strong electric vehicle (EV) demand.

Operating income reached 460.6 billion won (US$361.5 million) in the April-June period, compared with 195.6 billion won the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares end higher on chip rally

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended higher Thursday, as chipmakers surged on hopes for a business turnaround and investors digested the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 11.45 points, or 0.44 percent, to close at 2,603.81. Trading volume was heavy at 585.77 million shares worth 23.79 trillion won (US$18.62 billion), with gainers outpacing losers 729 to 174.

