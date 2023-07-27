K League All-Stars beat Atletico Madrid in Seoul exhibition

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- A team of K League All-Stars defeated Spanish giants Atletico Madrid 3-2 in their summer exhibition match in Seoul on Thursday.

The teams traded four goals in the second half on the muggy night at Seoul World Cup Stadium, with Gwangju FC's Lee Soon-min netting the winner during added time before nearly 59,000 fans.

This was the first of a trio of preseason matches involving major European clubs in South Korea. On Sunday, Atletico Madrid will face the European treble winners Manchester City in Seoul.



view larger image Members of Team K League celebrate a goal by Lee Soon-min (C) against Atletico Madrid during the teams' exhibition match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on July 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

Next Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain, who recently signed popular South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in, will play nine-time K League 1 champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the southeastern city of Busan.

The starting lineup for Team K League was voted in by fans, with head coach Hong Myung-bo and his staff selecting 11 reserves.

Atletico Madrid started regulars, such as Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata. Their players wore shirts with names on their back written in Korean.

The two sides started peppering each other with shots early on, with Morata's goal in the seventh minute called back on an offside ruling.



view larger image Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid (C) takes a shot against Team K League during the teams' exhibition match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on July 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

Atletico Madrid opened the scoring a dozen minutes in, as Thomas Lemar pounced on a rebound after Griezmann's initial shot was turned aside by Daejeon Hana Citizen goalkeeper Lee Chang-geun.

The Spanish club didn't score again in the first half, though they hit the goal post three times and two more goals after Morata's were wiped out by an offside. They outshot Team K League 7-0 in the opening half.

Hong subbed in a handful of foreign players in the second half, and they provided some much-needed jolt for Team K League.

Anton Kryvotsyuk of Daejeon headed home a free kick taken by Daegu FC star Cesinha in the 50th minute, drawing the home team level.



view larger image Carlos Martin of Atletico Madrid (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Team K League during the teams' exhibition match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on July 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

Atletico Madrid, who brought 11 new players off the bench to begin the second half, reclaimed their lead in the 85th minute, with Carlos Martin volleying in a cross from Angel Correa.

The match seemed headed for an Atletico Madrid win, but then Gerso Fernandes earned a penalty for Team K League after being fouled by Santiago Mourino in the box.

Aleksandar Palocevic of FC Seoul then stepped up to convert the penalty and tie the score again.

With the clock ticking, Lee Soon-min played the hero, as he one-timed a setup from Fernandes with his right foot to put Team K League up for good.



view larger image Team K League and Atletico Madrid prepare for the start of their exhibition match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on July 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

