06:54 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- Safety blind spots increase in areas further from cities with lower populations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Old soldier's 'Arirang' comforts souls of comrades (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gift tax lifted for up to 150 mln won for marriage (Donga Ilbo)
-- Couple's gift tax lifted for up to 300 mln won for marriage (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Up to 150 mln won used during marriage to be exempted from gift tax (Segye Times)
-- 'S. Korea stands tall thanks to bloodied uniforms of UN troops' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gift tax exempted for up to 300 mln won received by couples during marriage (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea, Russia advance military ties, raising possibility over cooperation in Ukraine war (Hankyoreh)
-- Newlyweds no longer required to pay gift tax for up to 300 mln won (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. sends signals of ending monetary tightening; investment landscape fluctuates (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Newlyweds do not need to pay gift tax for up to 300 mln won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- President pays respects to UN war dead (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Two Koreas mark 70 years of armistice amid growing tension (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon lauds sacrifice of UN veterans of Korean War (Korea Times)
(END)

