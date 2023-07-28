SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 28.



Korean-language dailies

-- Safety blind spots increase in areas further from cities with lower populations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Old soldier's 'Arirang' comforts souls of comrades (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gift tax lifted for up to 150 mln won for marriage (Donga Ilbo)

-- Couple's gift tax lifted for up to 300 mln won for marriage (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Up to 150 mln won used during marriage to be exempted from gift tax (Segye Times)

-- 'S. Korea stands tall thanks to bloodied uniforms of UN troops' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gift tax exempted for up to 300 mln won received by couples during marriage (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea, Russia advance military ties, raising possibility over cooperation in Ukraine war (Hankyoreh)

-- Newlyweds no longer required to pay gift tax for up to 300 mln won (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. sends signals of ending monetary tightening; investment landscape fluctuates (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Newlyweds do not need to pay gift tax for up to 300 mln won (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- President pays respects to UN war dead (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Two Koreas mark 70 years of armistice amid growing tension (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon lauds sacrifice of UN veterans of Korean War (Korea Times)

