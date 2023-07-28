Industrial output edges up 0.1 pct in June on robust service sector

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output edged up 0.1 percent in June from a month earlier on the back of the strong service sector, data showed Friday, with retail sales and facility investment gaining ground as well.

But the latest growth slowed from a 1.1 percent on-month rise tallied in May, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, moved up 1 percent over the period.

Facility investment advanced 0.2 percent on-month, the data also showed.



