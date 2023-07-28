Hyundai Glovis Q2 net profit down 4.7 pct to 290.7 bln won

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 290.7 billion won (US$227.5 million), down 4.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 412.6 billion won, down 8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 4.8 percent to 6.53 trillion won.

The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 290.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

