Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyundai Glovis Q2 net profit down 4.7 pct to 290.7 bln won

08:42 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 290.7 billion won (US$227.5 million), down 4.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 412.6 billion won, down 8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 4.8 percent to 6.53 trillion won.

The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 290.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK