Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

SK Innovation swings to red in Q2

09:16 July 28, 2023

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 120.4 billion won (US$93.9 million), turning from a profit of 1.33 trillion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 106.8 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 2.32 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 5.9 percent to 18.72 trillion won.

The loss was 10.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK