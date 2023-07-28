Yoon names new chief of state broadcasting watchdog

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday nominated Lee Dong-kwan, his special adviser for external relations, as the new chief of the Korea Communications Commission, the state broadcasting watchdog, his office said.

If appointed, Lee will replace Han Sang-hyuk, who was dismissed by Yoon in May after being indicted by prosecutors on charges of involvement in giving low scores to right-wing cable channel TV Chosun during the process of renewing its broadcasting license in 2020.

Lee served as senior presidential secretary for press affairs under the Lee Myung-bak administration. His nomination, which had been rumored for months, was objected by the main opposition Democratic Party over allegations he exercised undue influence in personnel affairs at state broadcaster KBS during his time as senior presidential secretary.

He also came under attack over separate allegations that his son bullied a fellow student in high school in 2011.

Lee's appointment is subject to parliamentary confirmation.



view larger image This file photo shows Lee Dong-kwan, the nominee for chief of the Korea Communications Commission. (Yonhap)

