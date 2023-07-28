(LEAD) Yoon names new chief of state broadcasting watchdog

(ATTN: UPDATES with nominee's remarks; CHANGES photo)

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday nominated Lee Dong-kwan, his special adviser for external relations, as the new chief of the Korea Communications Commission, the state broadcasting watchdog, his office said.

If appointed, Lee will replace Han Sang-hyuk, who was dismissed by Yoon in May after being indicted by prosecutors on charges of involvement in giving low scores to right-wing cable channel TV Chosun during the process of renewing its broadcasting license in 2020.

Lee served as senior presidential secretary for press affairs under the Lee Myung-bak administration. His nomination, which had been rumored for months, was objected by the main opposition Democratic Party over allegations he exercised undue influence in personnel affairs at state broadcaster KBS during his time as senior presidential secretary.

He also came under attack over separate allegations that his son bullied a fellow student in high school in 2011.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential office, Lee vowed to focus on restoring a "fair media ecosystem" and creating an environment where information is distributed freely in the face of challenges to liberal democratic systems, including what he called the "war against fake news."

"I am thinking to do my best to help South Korea become a global media industry power through bold regulatory innovations and policy assistance," he said.

"I believe that the Republic of Korea should not only have public broadcasters like BBC International or Japan's NHK World, which are internationally trusted and recognized, but also produce major content distribution companies like Netflix," he said, adding it is an issue directly connected to the country's future, with no room for partisan disputes.

Lee's appointment is required to go through a parliamentary confirmation hearing.



Lee Dong-kwan, the nominee for chief of the Korea Communications Commission, speaks to reporters at the presidential office in Seoul on July 28, 2023.

